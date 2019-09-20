Nida Ann Odom Ash

Bossier City, LA – Nida Ann Odom Ash was born June 29, 1942 in Shreveport, LA , her parents were Elton Odom and Dorothy Graham Odom. She went to be with her Lord September 17, 2019 at her home. Nida graduated in 1960 from C. E. Byrd High School and attended LA Tech where she met her husband.

She was an active member of Cypress Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class and ladies bible study along with cooking and serving others. Nida was an excellent bowler and won several awards in her bowling league. She played the piano and taught her granddaughter to play.

Nida was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gene Ash and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Debby Ash Williams and husband Tommy; son A. E. “Bubba” Ash, Jr. and wife Cherie; grandchildren, Courtney Malone and husband Joshua, Braylon Ash and wife Lauren, and Tanner Ash; great-grandchildren, Landon Malone, Hunter Malone, and Michael Ann Ash; a brother, Elton “Sonny” Odom, Jr.; special nieces, Diane and Mandi; special longtime friends, the Harrises, the Pierces, the Pipes, and the Thompsons; other relatives and many friends.

A service celebrating the life of Nida Ann Ash will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at Cypress Baptist Church, Benton, LA officiating will be Brother John Fream and Brother Tommy Patton, Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cypress Baptist Church Building Fund, The National Heart Association, or the charity of your choice.

Pallbearers Braylon Ash, Tanner Ash, Danny DeHondt, Jimmy Harris, Brad Morgan, and Rusty Pipes.

The family would like to recognize Drs. Lim, Dr. Smith, The W K Bossier Stroke Floor, W K Hospice, and Brown Nursing Service for their excellent care.