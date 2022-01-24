Cypress Baptist Church will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world already registered to host Night to Shine 2021, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s Love, celebrating people with all special needs will be held by host churches simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 11 through a unique online event and “Shine Thru” beginning at 6:00pm at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, LA.

Due to the global circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the safety of every honored guest with special needs as a top priority, Night to Shine 2022 will be an unforgettable virtual experience in addition to the “Shine Thru” event at Cypress. The unique virtual event will be complete with all the treasured prom elements, as every guest will get to enjoy music, dancing, prom favors, messages from special guests…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

This year’s experience will have a different twist. Our honored guests will remain in their cars as they drive through Cypress’ campus. They will be entertained, cheered for, celebrated and loved all along the way, and feel like they are in their own parade as they pass the “paparazzi”! The guests will also be able to later tune in for the Tim Tebow Virtual Event!

“The reason Night to Shine is so special to me is because all the boys…all of the girls… that so many times we haven’t clapped for, we haven’t cheered for…this is the night where we get to bring them together and say, ‘you matter, we love you and we are throwing this awesome party because that’s how special you are.’ This is why we knew we couldn’t cancel Night to Shine 2022. Our heart is always to love and encourage and it’s never to put anyone at risk and that is why we are confident in our decision to celebrate Night to Shine 2022 as a fully virtual experience,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with infrastructure and support necessary to execute the virtual event with excellence, including the official 2022 Night to Shine Virtual Guidebook, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member and access to the Night to Shine Virtual Experience. In addition to supporting the special event, the foundation also offers ongoing special needs ministry resources through Shine On to assist churches in beginning or enhancing special needs ministry at their church, providing more opportunities for the honored guests to be loved, served and celebrated year-round. The foundation has budgeted nearly $2.75 million annually in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event across the United States and internationally.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Cypress Baptist Church in Benton and Eastwood Baptist Church in Haughton in visit www.cypressbaptist.org or eastwoodbaptist.com.

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/