NIGHTLY RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that from Wednesday, September 22, 2021 through Monday, September 27, 2021, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish, will be closed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

These ramp closures are necessary for bridge construction activities over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to the ramp closure will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

This ramp closure is expected to last seven (7) nights.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.