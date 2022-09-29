Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted House opens Friday

Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In 2016, due to the untimely passing of its creator Cody Raley, the haunt passed to Douglas Cobb a veteran haunter in the area. The NecroManor moved to the Louisiana Boardwalk in 2017, there it has flourished for the past 5 years.

The Manor is an ever changing art piece, filled with ghastly creations and live actors. The majority of the characters are the creation of Douglas Cobb, owner of NecroManor and Mad Cow Masks. Before NecroManor, Douglas was in several different haunt venues around the area such as the Gas Light Players, Screamport, and Scary Central to name a few.

This year’s haunt centers around nightmares and the bizarre creations that your mind can conjure when you are alone in the dark. The sights we have in store for you will surely leave you cold and shivering.

The price was reduced after the pandemic and has remained at $10. “Our prices will stay low” Cobb says, “We want to bring our brand of Halloween fun to everyone and keep it affordable.” Don’t let the price fool you it’s a fully functional haunt with all the trimmings and actors to boot!

Every week, horror movie buffs also have a chance to win a free ticket. The first to answer the Terror Tuesday Trivia question on the Necro Manor’s Facebook page will win one free admission, redeemable on any night the haunt is open.

We will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between September 30th and October 31st.

Fridays 7pm-12am

Saturdays 6pm-12am

Sundays 6pm-10pm

Halloween Night 6pm-12am



Tickets are $10 At the door or you can purchase them online at https://www.autumnfrights.com/necro-tickets

