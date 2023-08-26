NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound & westbound in Shreveport/Bossier City

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following nighttime lane closures for I-20 in Shreveport and Bossier City have been scheduled to allow for signage installation in preparation for the upcoming major rehabilitation project to repair the interstate.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023:

I-20 eastbound left lane from Spring Street to Hamilton Road – 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-20 westbound overpass at Old Minden Road – 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-20 westbound left lane from Airline Drive to Market Street – 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday August, 30, 2023:

I-20 eastbound right lane from Spring Street to Hamilton Road – 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-20 westbound right lane from Airline Drive to Market Street – 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.