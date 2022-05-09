North Louisiana Football Alliance has announced its 2022 playoffs scheduled to

begin Saturday, May 24 at South Bossier Park.



In the first match-up, the number one seeded Bombers will square off against

number four seed Rattlers in a 2 p.m. contest, followed by number two seed

Lumberjacks against the number three seed Roughnecks at 4 p.m.



Winners will advance to the 2022 NLFA championship game, scheduled for the

following Saturday, May 2, also at South Bossier Park. Kickoff time for the

championship game will be announced.