North Louisiana Football Alliance has announced its 2022 playoffs scheduled to
begin Saturday, May 24 at South Bossier Park.
In the first match-up, the number one seeded Bombers will square off against
number four seed Rattlers in a 2 p.m. contest, followed by number two seed
Lumberjacks against the number three seed Roughnecks at 4 p.m.
Winners will advance to the 2022 NLFA championship game, scheduled for the
following Saturday, May 2, also at South Bossier Park. Kickoff time for the
championship game will be announced.