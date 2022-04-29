NLFA grant

A $1,000 grant from the Riddell Sports group has been awarded to the North

Louisiana Football Alliance, a nine-man developmental football league featuring

centrally owned and operated teams. League officials received the news of the

grant from USA Football earlier this week via email.



“These funds will be used to purchase much needed equipment for training and the

overall development of our players,” said Holland Witherspoon, NLFA

President/Founder.



“I’m excited and grateful that we were chosen to receive support from such a

prestigious company like Riddell,” said Robert Calhoun Jr, NLFA Vice-President.

“It came at a much needed time and will be to use as soon as off-season training

begins.”



NLFA plans to begin utilizing the equipment during its off-season schedule as

well as the upcoming NLFA Combine. Coaches will now have the additional

equipment to properly evaluate players and provide sufficient training.



Teams play a 10-week schedule with contests at one featured location in the

region during the regular season. Game sites include South Bossier Park and the

Minden Recreation Center. The league is the first to attempt to brand nine-man

adult tackle football as a professional minor league.