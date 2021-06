Bossier City’s Bombers will meet the LA Tigers Saturday, June 19 in the inaugural championship game of the North Louisiana Football Alliance, an adult football league.



Playoff third seed Bossier City (5-3) advanced on the strength of a 16-14 win over the LA Bulldogs Saturday, while the top-seeded Tigers (7-1) moved into the championship game after defeating the Minden Cyclones 16-6.



Game time for the title match is set for 2 p.m. at the South Bossier Park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd.