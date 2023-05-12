NLTCC Academic Awards for the Spring 2023 Semester

NLTCC is proud to acknowledge the following students for their academic achievements. The Dean’s List

acknowledges students who have maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4-point

scale. The Chancellor’s List honors those students who have sustained a GPA of 4.00 for the entire

semester. Students must be full-time with 12 hours.



Chancellor’s List:



Bossier City: Corey Borders, Eric Enger, Tyre Feaster, Crystal Lira

Cedar Hill: Patrick Rodriguez Puente

Converse: Braden Welch

Cotton Valley: Kyndall Wise

Coushatta: Kerri Jordan, Shaterica Wesley

Doyline: Peyton Boyett

Haughton: Zachary Chapman, Aeryn Silny, Austin Stone

Heflin: Hannah Goodwin

Homer: Layton Bays, Madeline Martin, Allie Spencer

Mansfield: Keith Durr, Timothy Langmeyer, Takiyia Simpson

Many: Steven Deville, Jasmine Sweet

Minden: Brittany Sullivan, Troy West

Natchitoches: Garrett Lacaze

Pleasant Hill: Navy Britt

Ruston: Logan Goree, Dylan Skinner

Sarepta: Breanna Wages

Shreveport: Obay Abdullah, Toby Conly, Labritney Crawford, Nicole Kendall, Nathan Paul, Weston

Philpot, Gertrud Rankin, Rhonda Williams



Dean’s List:



Benton: Mason Mosura, Grayson Allums, Jackson Ashley, Demetrius Baxter, Micheal Fox

Bienville: Riley Sitter, Zyon Bell

Bossier City: Neil Loe, Mario George, Elias Ibanez, Azyhia McLeod, Luis Rosas, John Swaim

Castor: Kendall Williams

Converse: William Bradford, Victoria Beaver, Madison Craig

Doyline: Elizabeth Spears, Jake McDivitt

Dubberly: Ashley Whaley, Ashton Barnes, Joshua Parker

Farmerville: Kimberlee Sheppard

Gibsland: John Stansbury

Haughton: Joseph Smith, Douglas Cogdill, Dylan Gibson, Sean Hoxie, Colton Spayth

Haynesville: Donald Wright

Keatchie: William McClung

Logansport: Candace Wier

Magnolia: Destini Romero

Mansfield: Jesus Gonzalez

Marthaville: Hayleigh Wilkins

Minden: Cole Sattler, Brandon Cartmill, Matthew Marsh, Trenton Mclaughlin, Zachary Miller, Dakota

Morrow, Brett Parker, D’Metriana Ward

Natchitoches: Colton Wilson

Noble: Caleb Boyett

Princeton: Lauren Garcie

Quitman: Andrew Jeanise

Ringgold: Emily Ashcraft

Ruston: Annalichia Boudreaux

Sarepta: Shane Rowe, Chloe Cleveland, Jaden Myles

Shreveport: James Sublett, Semaj Baker, Dametra Boyce, Emily Byas, Hayden Danforth, Myron Douglas,

Rc Johns, Roddrick Johnson, Labrodrick Jones, Aubrey Lafitte, Lamarion Love, Shaun Moore, Dylan

Musser, Markeem Rasulullah, Tamea Sibley, Alec Snell, Wayne Tyson, Zoya Vaezi

Sibley: Kenyon Williams

Springhill: Tanner Page, Gabriella Dickey

Stonewall: Cole Willard, Corey Barlow, Robert Henderson, Dillon Norsworthy

Texarkana: Vaughn Tonsman

Carter, AR: Carter Cody