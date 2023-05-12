NLTCC Academic Awards for the Spring 2023 Semester

NLTCC is proud to acknowledge the following students for their academic achievements. The Dean’s List
acknowledges students who have maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4-point
scale. The Chancellor’s List honors those students who have sustained a GPA of 4.00 for the entire
semester. Students must be full-time with 12 hours.
Chancellor’s List:
Bossier City: Corey Borders, Eric Enger, Tyre Feaster, Crystal Lira
Cedar Hill: Patrick Rodriguez Puente
Converse: Braden Welch
Cotton Valley: Kyndall Wise
Coushatta: Kerri Jordan, Shaterica Wesley
Doyline: Peyton Boyett
Haughton: Zachary Chapman, Aeryn Silny, Austin Stone
Heflin: Hannah Goodwin
Homer: Layton Bays, Madeline Martin, Allie Spencer
Mansfield: Keith Durr, Timothy Langmeyer, Takiyia Simpson
Many: Steven Deville, Jasmine Sweet
Minden: Brittany Sullivan, Troy West
Natchitoches: Garrett Lacaze
Pleasant Hill: Navy Britt
Ruston: Logan Goree, Dylan Skinner
Sarepta: Breanna Wages
Shreveport: Obay Abdullah, Toby Conly, Labritney Crawford, Nicole Kendall, Nathan Paul, Weston
Philpot, Gertrud Rankin, Rhonda Williams
Dean’s List:
Benton: Mason Mosura, Grayson Allums, Jackson Ashley, Demetrius Baxter, Micheal Fox
Bienville: Riley Sitter, Zyon Bell
Bossier City: Neil Loe, Mario George, Elias Ibanez, Azyhia McLeod, Luis Rosas, John Swaim
Castor: Kendall Williams
Converse: William Bradford, Victoria Beaver, Madison Craig
Doyline: Elizabeth Spears, Jake McDivitt
Dubberly: Ashley Whaley, Ashton Barnes, Joshua Parker
Farmerville: Kimberlee Sheppard
Gibsland: John Stansbury
Haughton: Joseph Smith, Douglas Cogdill, Dylan Gibson, Sean Hoxie, Colton Spayth
Haynesville: Donald Wright
Keatchie: William McClung
Logansport: Candace Wier
Magnolia: Destini Romero
Mansfield: Jesus Gonzalez
Marthaville: Hayleigh Wilkins
Minden: Cole Sattler, Brandon Cartmill, Matthew Marsh, Trenton Mclaughlin, Zachary Miller, Dakota
Morrow, Brett Parker, D’Metriana Ward
Natchitoches: Colton Wilson
Noble: Caleb Boyett
Princeton: Lauren Garcie
Quitman: Andrew Jeanise
Ringgold: Emily Ashcraft
Ruston: Annalichia Boudreaux
Sarepta: Shane Rowe, Chloe Cleveland, Jaden Myles
Shreveport: James Sublett, Semaj Baker, Dametra Boyce, Emily Byas, Hayden Danforth, Myron Douglas,
Rc Johns, Roddrick Johnson, Labrodrick Jones, Aubrey Lafitte, Lamarion Love, Shaun Moore, Dylan
Musser, Markeem Rasulullah, Tamea Sibley, Alec Snell, Wayne Tyson, Zoya Vaezi
Sibley: Kenyon Williams
Springhill: Tanner Page, Gabriella Dickey
Stonewall: Cole Willard, Corey Barlow, Robert Henderson, Dillon Norsworthy
Texarkana: Vaughn Tonsman
Carter, AR: Carter Cody