Please join us at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery for the Wreath Ceremony tomorrow Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. We are asking All veteran families, those who have loved ones here, Veteran friends, Veteran service groups, schools, etc. to participate. *Dress warm and comfortable. Bring a screwdriver to help loosen the ground.

Musical Guests: Woodlawn Leadership Academy Marching Band