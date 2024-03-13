Wednesday, March 13, 2024

No Pick 3, Pick 4 or Pick 5 Drawings on Easter Sunday

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced that there will be no Pick 3, Pick 4 or Pick 5 drawings conducted on March 31, Easter Sunday, in accordance with Lottery policy, although sales will not be affected.

Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 drawings are conducted daily, except on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Tickets purchased after the draw close on Saturday, March 30 and on Sunday, March 31 for these games will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing on Monday, April 1.

Advance plays on Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 will not be available for Sunday, March 31. Also, that date will be skipped on any Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 multidraw ticket with the number of draws remaining reflected on the ticket.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. For security purposes, players are strongly encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately after purchasing. The Lottery also encourages anyone who has a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867.

Since its inception in 1991, the Louisiana Lottery has fulfilled its mission of maximizing revenue for the state of Louisiana while upholding the highest standards of integrity and public trust. To date, it has transferred nearly $4.7 billion to the state for K-12 public education. For the latest news on the fun and games the Lottery offers, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please remember to keep our games fun by playing responsibly. Download our complete Media Kit or Fun Facts about the Lottery.

