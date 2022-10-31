No Theatrics Here; Parkway Theater Teacher Wins the Gold Star

“To know her is to love her.” “She has such a pure and beautiful soul.” “Not a single student goes unseen.”

Those are just a few of the ways Parkway High School Theater teacher Gretchen Phillips is described by her students, both past and present. If ever Phillips had any doubt as to the impact she is making in young peoples’ lives, it was answered recently when they nominated their favorite thespian for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star employee award.

“Gretchen is an all around amazing person,” wrote Abbey Dipboye. “While spending her time demonstrating the ins and outs of theater, Gretchen makes sure every student is always included and having fun. Not only is Gretchen brilliant when it comes to teaching, she also is a good adviser/counselor. Not a single student goes unseen. To know her is to love her and I am so thankful I have had her in my corner throughout high school.”

Farah Gassiott described Phillips as “the most fun and upbeat teacher in Bossier Parish,” adding “She puts a smile on each of her students’ faces every day. She personally has inspired me to become a teacher.”

And the fact Phillips loves all-things-Harry-Potter and has Hogwarts memorabilia decorating every nook and cranny makes her even more beloved.

“Just the smell of her classroom when you walk in and the Harry Potter music playing in the background is enough to make you feel relaxed,” Elijah Chappell said. “Her assignments helped bring me out of my comfort zone and get rid of my shyness, and without her I probably wouldn’t have half the people skills I have now.”

The only thing that might rival Phillips’ love for Harry Potter is Parkway High School. Not only is she a proud alumnus who has come full circle as a teacher, but her mom works there, too, and has been an incredibly powerful influence.

“My passion for teaching came from my mother, Julie Edwards, who is basically the legend of Parkway,” Phillips explained. “She showed me what it was like to live the life of a teacher and how much she impacted all the lives in Bossier. I aspired to be like her.”

It was Edwards who also fostered her daughter’s love for theater.

“When I was growing up, my mother would take me to all the local theatre houses because she is the lighting director for most of the plays,” Phillips recounted. “I learned my numbers on a light board and colors with different gel swatches when I would help my mom set the lights.”

Phillips then started acting and fell in love with theater even more, so it was a dream come true to return to her alma mater to teach. The affirmation she received when being announced the Gold Star winner for October – her first-ever award received as a teacher – is the icing on the cake.

“The nominations that were sent brought tears to my eyes,” Phillips professed. “I love that I have the opportunity to teach a class where all dynamics and backgrounds can come together and express their talent. My favorite is when the ‘popular’ kids are in my class with others they would have never spoken to and at the end of the class we all become a family to each other.”

Editor’s note: Know an unsung hero who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of recognition for going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly sponsored for the last 10 years by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Just go to https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi and tell what sets them apart.