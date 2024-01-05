Nominations are Open for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young Woman Awards

The 8 th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young

Woman Awards will return on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at East

Ridge Country Club. Nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Most

Influential Young Woman Awards are open now through Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The

event, sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank, honors women who have made

significant contributions to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.

This prestigious award is named for civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist Virginia K.

Shehee, who passed away in 2015 after decades of service to Northwest Louisiana. The Most

Influential Woman and Young Woman Award honors women who have made significant

contributions to our community and who may do much of their work behind the scenes. Twelve

women will be honored at this event in two categories: six for the Most Influential Woman

Award and six for the Most Influential Young Woman Award. One from each category will be

recognized as the Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman for 2024.



The credentials for recipients of the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award include

women who have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those

in need, the arts, business development, education, and/or other acts of caring through unpaid

positions. Nominees must demonstrate influence and leadership in their business or

organization(s); have a positive reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity;

exhibit significant professional and/or community accomplishments; and build recognizable and

lasting initiatives or changes in and for their business or organizations. Nominees may not hold

a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for services they perform for

the entity.



The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Young Woman award will recognize a female who is a

high school junior or senior whose leadership, influence, poise, and determination are

demonstrated through meaningful acts of philanthropy and the betterment of her fellow

students and community. Nominees must be a high school junior or senior in Caddo, Bossier, or

DeSoto Parish; demonstrate influence and leadership in their school and/or community; have a

positive reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity; exhibit significant

education and/or community accomplishments; and have shown a commitment to

philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development,

education, and/or other acts of caring through unpaid positions.



Nominations will be accepted through January 24, 2024. To review the criteria and nominate

someone, please visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/.



Patrons can support the event by purchasing individual tickets for $75 or table sponsorships for

$1,000. Table sponsorships include luncheon tickets for eight and recognition in the event

program, on social media, and on the Holy Angels website. Table sponsorships and individual

tickets will be available for purchase mid-January at

https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/.



This is the eighth year of this Northwest Louisiana honor, and proceeds will benefit Holy Angels,

an independent, nonprofit organization serving over 200 individuals with intellectual and

developmental disabilities. Holy Angels provides love, support, and empowerment through job

and skills training, education, and community and social integration. Learn more at

https://www.laholyangels.org/.