Nominations are Open for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young Woman Awards

The 8 th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young
Woman Awards will return on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at East
Ridge Country Club. Nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Most
Influential Young Woman Awards are open now through Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The
event, sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank, honors women who have made
significant contributions to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.
This prestigious award is named for civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist Virginia K.
Shehee, who passed away in 2015 after decades of service to Northwest Louisiana. The Most
Influential Woman and Young Woman Award honors women who have made significant
contributions to our community and who may do much of their work behind the scenes. Twelve
women will be honored at this event in two categories: six for the Most Influential Woman
Award and six for the Most Influential Young Woman Award. One from each category will be
recognized as the Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman for 2024.
The credentials for recipients of the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award include
women who have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those
in need, the arts, business development, education, and/or other acts of caring through unpaid
positions. Nominees must demonstrate influence and leadership in their business or
organization(s); have a positive reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity;
exhibit significant professional and/or community accomplishments; and build recognizable and
lasting initiatives or changes in and for their business or organizations. Nominees may not hold
a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for services they perform for
the entity.
The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Young Woman award will recognize a female who is a
high school junior or senior whose leadership, influence, poise, and determination are
demonstrated through meaningful acts of philanthropy and the betterment of her fellow
students and community. Nominees must be a high school junior or senior in Caddo, Bossier, or
DeSoto Parish; demonstrate influence and leadership in their school and/or community; have a
positive reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity; exhibit significant
education and/or community accomplishments; and have shown a commitment to
philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development,
education, and/or other acts of caring through unpaid positions.
Nominations will be accepted through January 24, 2024. To review the criteria and nominate
someone, please visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/.
Patrons can support the event by purchasing individual tickets for $75 or table sponsorships for
$1,000. Table sponsorships include luncheon tickets for eight and recognition in the event
program, on social media, and on the Holy Angels website. Table sponsorships and individual
tickets will be available for purchase mid-January at
https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/.
This is the eighth year of this Northwest Louisiana honor, and proceeds will benefit Holy Angels,
an independent, nonprofit organization serving over 200 individuals with intellectual and
developmental disabilities. Holy Angels provides love, support, and empowerment through job
and skills training, education, and community and social integration. Learn more at
https://www.laholyangels.org/.