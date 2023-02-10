Nominations for 2023 Most Endangered Places and State Preservation Awards Now Open

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) is now accepting nominations for its

list of Most Endangered Places and for the 2023 Louisiana Preservation Awards.



LTHP advocates to save threatened historic sites across the state through its catalog of Most Endangered Places (MEP), which serves to bring awareness and attention to our rapidly disappearing cultural heritage. Since 1999, over 150 sites have been recognized in the MEP listings; more than 40 sites have been rehabilitated, and nearly 40 others are currently being restored and renovated.



“Adding a property to Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List is intended to be a positive step in saving an important part of our state’s diverse history. It shows the local community and potential donors what makes a site important and recognizes that unless steps are taken soon, the site could be lost,” says Brian Davis, Executive Director of LTHP. Sites remain on Louisiana’s MEP List until the threat of loss has been removed.



The public is invited to identify sites with historic integrity at risk of being lost or degraded. To review our ongoing list of Most Endangered Places and nominate a site in your community, visit us online at the following link: lthp.org/most-endangered. LTHP especially encourages nominations from underrepresented parishes that have yet to be highlighted: Red River, West Carroll, Catahoula, Concordia, Allen, Jefferson Davis, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Helena, Assumption and St. Bernard. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, March 5, 2023.



Louisianans can also nominate people and places for the 2023 Louisiana Preservation Awards. These annual awards, comprising 11 different categories, honor individuals, organizations and businesses for their impactful and passionate efforts to save historic places, build civic pride and foster engagement in their communities. Nominations are open to the public until Sunday, March 5, 2023. To view past award recipients or nominate an individual, organization or project for this year’s awards, visit us online: lthp.org/about/awards.



LTHP will formally announce its 2023 Most Endangered Places and Louisiana Preservation Award honorees this spring at a date to be determined. The announcements will be featured on the organization’s website and social media channels and also distributed statewide through a press release.