Nominations Now Open for Excellence in Hospitality Awards

Excellence in Hospitality Awards is an annual presentation of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The awards ceremony and dinner will be held May 11, 2023, at Bally’s Shreveport Casino and Hotel. A cocktail reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., and the awards ceremony and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. The evening will feature an awards program honoring the most outstanding employees in Shreveport-Bossier’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Anyone can submit nominations at no cost. A full list of awards categories, as well as a nomination form and instructions on how to submit, can be found online at www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Awards.

Categories include Outstanding Attraction, Banquet/Catering Professional, Bartender, Casino Floor Professional, Culinary Professional/Chef, Event/Event Venue, Food Server, Front Desk/Guest Services Professional, Hotel Sales Professional, Housekeeping Professional, Transportation Professional, Valet, and Volunteer.

The awards are held each year in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, which is observed during the first full week in May. National Travel and Tourism Week, a nationwide effort organized by the U.S. Travel Association, will be held May 7-13, 2023. National Travel and Tourism Week is a time for travel and tourism professionals across the country to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, and personal well-being.

For more information and updates on this year’s Excellence in Hospitality Awards, contact Charlie Rice by calling 318-222-9391 or emailing crice@sbctb.org. To submit nominations or learn more about the Excellence in Hospitality Awards, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Awards.