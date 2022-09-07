NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR ADGER PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Adger Public Service Award. The award recognizes a Shreve Memorial Library employee for exceptional public service to senior citizens. Any current full-time or part-time employee of Shreve Memorial Library with at least nine months in public service is eligible to be nominated for this award.

The Adger Public Service Award was established by the estate of Blanche and Moultrie Adger, long-time patrons of Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch, because of the outstanding service they and other senior citizens received at the library. The purpose of the award is to recognize sustained, excellent public service assisting senior citizens by a Shreve Memorial Library employee.

Employees may be nominated by a patron, Shreve Memorial Library Board of Control member, or another employee. Any current full-time or part-time employee with a regular schedule of at least eight hours per week at Shreve Memorial Library for at least nine consecutive months and assigned duties in direct public service is eligible for nomination. Nomination forms are available online via the Shreve Memorial Library website (www.shreve-lib.org) or at any Shreve Memorial Library branch. The deadline for nominations is Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Nominations for the annual award will be reviewed by the Review Committee of Shreve Memorial Library who will make the final selection. The selected recipient will have their name engraved on a plaque to be displayed at the Broadmoor Branch located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport.

For more information, please contact Sarah Hamm, Training and Development Coordinator, at (318) 226-3001 or visit www.shreve-lib.org.