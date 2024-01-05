NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR THE 2024 CHAMPIONS OF SERVICE AWARDS:RECOGNIZING OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO VOLUNTEERISM IN LOUISIANA

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are seeking nominations for outstanding volunteers and national service members for the 2024 Champions of Service Awards. Nominations are open to any person, group, or business who has demonstrated exceptional commitment and made significant contributions to volunteerism in the great state of Louisiana. Nominations will close on January 31, 2024.



“Volunteers are the unsung heroes who light Louisiana’s path toward building stronger communities. Let us celebrate and honor these volunteers for their actions; their selfless service shines a light on the true spirit of Louisiana, where community and compassion intersect to create a legacy of positive change,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



The Champions of Service Awards aim to honor those unsung heroes whose selfless acts of service have positively impacted communities, inspired change, and exemplified the true spirit of volunteerism and service. This prestigious recognition serves as a heartfelt tribute to those who go above and beyond, embodying the values of compassion, dedication, and community building.



“Louisiana’s enduring legacy of resilience and communal support drives the essence of these awards, aiming to illuminate the exceptional individuals who embody these cherished values,” said Volunteer Louisiana Executive Director Judd Jeansonne.



Volunteer Louisiana will honor outstanding individuals across seven geographic regions in the state, highlighting champions among AmeriCorps members and group volunteers. The recognition will culminate in a special luncheon held during National Volunteer Week in April 2024.



You can make your nominations by submitting this nomination form, or learn more about the award by visiting the Volunteer Louisiana website. If you have any questions about the award or nomination process, please email volunteerlouisiana@crt.la.gov.



Volunteer Louisiana, established in 1993 and located in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, manages 14 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers in times of disaster. It is supported by grants from the federal agency, AmeriCorps. Volunteer Louisiana is governed by a board of volunteer commissioners from across the state, recommended by the Lt. Governor and appointed by the Governor. For more information on Volunteer Louisiana, visit VolunteerLouisiana.gov.