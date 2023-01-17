Nominations Open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards

The 7th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards will return on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club. Nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards are open now through Thursday, January 26, 2023. The event, sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank, honors women who have contributed significantly to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.

This prestigious award, named for civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist Virginia K. Shehee, who passed away in 2015 after decades of service to Northwest Louisiana, honors women who have made significant contributions to our community and may do much of their work behind the scenes. A total of twelve women will be honored at this event in two categories: six for the Most Influential Woman Award and six for the Most Influential Young Woman Award. One woman from each category will be recognized as the Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman for 2023.

The credentials for recipients of the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award include women who have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development, education, or other acts of caring through unpaid positions. Nominees must demonstrate influence in their business or organization(s); have a solid reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity; exhibit significant professional and/or community accomplishments; and build recognizable and lasting initiatives or changes in and for their business or organizations. Nominees may not hold a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for services they perform for the entity.

Recipients of the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Young Woman award will demonstrate their leadership, poise, and determination through meaningful acts of philanthropy for their fellow students or their community. Nominees must be a high school junior or senior in Northwest Louisiana; demonstrate influence in their school and/or community; have a solid reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity.

Nominations will be accepted through January 26, 2023. To review the criteria and nominate someone, please visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-women/.

Patrons can support the event by purchasing individual tickets for $75 and table sponsorships for $1,000, which include luncheon tickets for eight, recognition in the program, and on social media and the Holy Angels website. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available here: https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-women/.