Norce Sneed

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services for Mr. Norce Sneed, Jr., 71, will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harvest Temple COGIC, 1633 Benton Rd. Apostle Billy Dorsey, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran’s Cemetery, Keithville, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harvest Temple.

Mr. Sneed entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Rosemary Sneed, 3 sons, 3 daughters, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 23 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 5 aunts, 4 uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Hill Cross Hospice, Heavenly Gates, Overton Brooks VA, Harvest Temple COGIC, and Rose of Sharon Family Church.