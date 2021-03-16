Norman A. Zaffater Offers New Intraocular Lens Implant

Norman A. Zaffater, Jr., MD, of WK Zaffater Eye Center, now offers an exciting new advancement in premium intraocular lenses, the Alcon AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ extended vision intraocular lens. He is the first physician in Bossier City to implant the lens, which provides cataract patients with high quality distance and intermediate vision, and functional close-up vision.



The Vivity lens is designed with technology that uses all available light to create continuous, extended range of vision, allowing optimal vision in both bright and dim lighting. “The biggest improvement is in the quality of vision at night and in low light conditions with little to no halos or starbursting around lights,” Dr. Zaffater says.



A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye’s lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing less light to pass through and making it more difficult to see. Cataracts are most commonly age-related and are the leading cause of preventable blindness. They also can accelerate due to radiation exposure, steroid use, diabetes, and eye trauma.



People whose lifestyle requires clear vision for distance, intermediate and near vision are the best candidates for this type of lens. Dr. Zaffater offers the procedure to people with cataracts as well as to those without visually significant cataracts who want clear vision at all distances without glasses or contact lenses.



Dr. Zaffater, who has practiced in Bossier City since 1997, is part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. He performs eye surgery at the WK Bossier Medical Pavilion Surgery Center.