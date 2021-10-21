Norman Samuel Snow





Norman Samuel Snow, 55, of Ringgold, LA passed away on October 15, 2021. He was born in Lake Charles, LA on June 1, 1966. Services to honor Sam will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Haughton Cemetery, Haughton, LA. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.



Sam graduated from Doyline High School, Doyline, LA and married Linda Elizabeth Amato on February 5, 2005. He worked as a Commercial Flooring Mechanic for Richmond Floors for forty years and had a passion for BB guns, tools, carpentry, movies, comedy, music, history, holidays, and family. Sam enjoyed laying floors, working on cars, teaching things to kids, watching the kids play sports and taking pictures at games. Sam was a proud “Pop-Pop”, watching his granddaughters play t-ball and soccer.



He really enjoyed babysitting his granddaughters and helping the kids. He was proud that he was the man they turned to all the time. Sam loved all animals. He was such a gentle soul; so compassionate and caring. He was the all around problem solver and loved it. Sam used to build model houses out of wooden match sticks, he was so smart.



Sam was definitely a romantic and loving man. He was talented in which he wrote short stories. Sam was unique. Most people would put 143 in a text for “I Love You”, but Sam came up with “8” adding 1+4+3. He was a dreamer, he was rich in his faith, and he definitely Believed.

Most people would sign “Always and Forever”, not Sam. It was “Always and Often.” Sam would so call “vandalize” a piece of tile with “Sam Loves Linda Always and Often”, the date and where it as. LOL, sorry Mr. Dennis (he’d put it on the side that was to be glued down).



I was his “flower”, he never called me Linda. I have hundreds of napkins, rocks, sea shells, leaves, and potato chip bags with his Sam Loves Linda from all kinds of events or just simply being out. He’d carve trees, etc.

Sam was a simple man. Some favorite sayings were “don’t flip it now” and “back off clown.”



He truly loved his two friends, Chris Brown and Sean Nix, they were very dear to him. There was never peer pressure from them. He also loved his friend, JoAnn, from school times.



Sam is survived by his love, Linda Amato; step-children, Robert Amato, Amanda Amato, and Joshuah Amato; grandchildren, Lilliana Amato and Harmoni Amato; and his siblings, Ruth Suzette Snow and fiance’ Alan Starks, Frank Steve Snow and wife Kristen, and Jerry Snow and wife Jackie; along with his sister-in-law, Donna Ferguson and her husband Kenneth.



Sam – my love – will truly be so, so, so, missed by my children and myself. Sam was, as the song by Brad Paisley, “He Didn’t Have to be.” Sam – my love – may you rest in paradise in the arms of our Lord. Always and Often “8”, Linda



Honoring Sam as pallbearers are Frank Steve Snow, Kenneth Ferguson, Alan Starks, Chris Brown, Sean Nix, and Chad Dryden. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Amato, Amanda Amato, and Joshuah Amato.