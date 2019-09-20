North Bossier Parish residents to decide on tax increase

North Bossier Parish land owners are being presented with a proposition to increase a tax in the upcoming election.

The proposition will see the millage dedicated to the Cypress Black Bayou park rise from 1.56 mills to 3 mills, a total increase of 1.44 mills, beginning in January 2021.

Robert Berry, Cypress Black Bayou executive director, invited the public to Cypress Black Bayou Nature Center Thursday to answer any questions and concerns associated with the millage request.

Berry says the slight increase in millage rate would carry benefits for both park visitors and landowners along Black Bayou.

“If this proposition passes, we will not charge a launch fee, no boat stickers will be required, fees for structures like piers and boathouses will drop to $100 a year and to $50 for non-structures,” said Berry.

The millage revenue would also continue to fund improvements at Cypress Black Bayou.

Berry said improvements to the park have been the focus of the facility’s board and administration for the last 18 months.

“Two piers have been rebuilt or renovated and electrical improvements have been made with more on the way,” he said. “Next year, the sewer system in the RV area will be upgraded to better serve guests and 11 miles of bike trails are planned.”

The park facilities are popular for hosting local, regional and national sports, recreation events and school field trips.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to bring everybody together. Make everybody happy,” he added.

The proposal will be on the October 12 ballot. Berry says 64 of the 84 precincts in Bossier Parish will vote.

Listed below is a break down of the proposed millage for Cypress Lake & Black Bayou:

Proposed Millage for Cypress Lake & Black Bayou

Average Property Tax at a 1.56 Millage

Per Year with Household Exemption

$75,000 Home – $0

$150,000 Home – $11.70

$300,000 Home – $35.10

Average Property Tax at a 3.00 Millage

Per Year with Household Exemption

$75,000 Home – $0

$150,000 Home – $22.50

$300,000 Home – $67.50

Average of Increase Between the 1.56 and the 3.00 Millage

Per Year with Household Exemption

$75,000 Home – $0

$150,000 – $10.80

$300,000 – $32.40

Cypress and Black Bayou Fee Proposal

Flat Fee for Cypress and Black Bayou will be $100 with a structure and $50 without a structure.

Adding in the flat fee and the proposed millage.

Cypress Landowners Under Homestead Exemption and Flat Fee with Structure

Current Fee per year $250.00

In 2015 the board of commissioners voted and approved an increase to $450 max.

$300,000 home with 3 mils $67.50

Flat Fee of $100 + $67.50 = $167.50

$167.50 is what you’d pay yearly.

Savings with current $250 – $167.50 = $82.50

At $450 max, $450-$167.50 = $282.50

Savings at the current date: $82.50

Savings at the max amount: $282.50

Cypress landowners Under Homestead Exemption and Flat Fee without Structure

Current Fee per year $150.00

In 2015 the board of commissioners voted and approves an increase to $350 max

$300,000 home with 3 mils $67.50

Flat Fee of $50 + $67.50 = $117.50

$117.50 is what you’d pay yearly

Savings with current $150 – $117.50 = $32.50

At $350 max, $350 – $117.50 = $232.50

Savings at the current date: $32.50

Savings at the max amount: $232.50

Black Bayou Landowners under Homestead Exemption with Structure

Current Fee per year $230.00

In 2015 the board of commissioners voted and approved an increase to $430 max

$300,000 home with 3 mils $67.50

Flat fee of $100 + $67.50 = $167.50

$167.50 is what you’d pay yearly

Savings with current $230 – $167.50= $62.50

At $430 max, $430 – $67.50 = $262.50

Savings at the current date: $62.50

Savings at the max amountL $282.50

Black Bayou Landowners Under Homestead Exemption without Structure

Current Fee per year $130.00

In 2015 the board of commissioners voted and approved an increase to $330 max

$300,000 home with 3 mils $67.50

Flat fee of $50 + $67.50 = $117.50

$117.50 is what you’d pay yearly

Savings with current $130 – $117.50 = $12.50

At $330 max, $330 – $117.50 = $212.50

Savings at the current date: $12.50

Savings at the max amount: $212.50

Boat Permits and Launch Fees

Annual Sticker $80, no pay to launch