North Louisiana Economic Partnership Announces Service Territory Movement

North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), an Accredited Economic Development Organization, announced today that their service territory will now cover the eleven most northwestern sitting parishes of North Louisiana. Since 2010, NLEP has served fourteen parishes across the top of Louisiana, which included two Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), Shreveport and Monroe, with three Micropolitan areas consisting of Ruston, Minden, and Natchitoches. NLEP will continue to service Shreveport MSA and the three Micropolitan communities. This decision comes as the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish leadership move forward with restructuring their economic development strategy for the Monroe MSA.

“We applaud the City of Monroe and the leaders of Ouachita Parish for making this decision,” said NLEP President & CEO Justyn Dixon. “We wish them nothing but the best, as when any region in the state succeeds, it overtly shines a positive light for all of Louisiana.”

NLEP will continue to service Monroe MSA through the end of the year, allowing the area time to develop and begin running its economic development plan fully. After this timeframe, NLEP’s geographical region will adjust from fourteen to eleven parishes. NLEP will remain named and known as North Louisiana Economic Partnership, a 501(c)3 providing economic development services to build a thriving region.

The state of Louisiana consists of eight regions, each serviced by a Regional Economic Development Organization (REDO), as divided by the Governor’s economic development arm, Louisiana Economic Development. Each REDO is home to one MSA, while NLEP’s territory has been home to two MSAs for the past thirteen years. This movement for NLEP will allow a more substantial distribution of resources to better the communities they serve. NLEP’s eleven-parish territory will consist of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster parishes.

The focus on bringing quality jobs and capital investment to the region will continue to be the priority for the team at NLEP. With a mission to improve the standard of living and the business climate for all, the organization’s economic development program, workforce initiatives, and advocacy goals will continue to foster a regional economy that delivers sustainable, inclusive prosperity. NLEP works towards a vision for North Louisiana to be a thriving and diverse region that attracts, grows, and retains companies and talent while offering a desirable quality of life for all its residents.