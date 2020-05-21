North Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will not host public Memorial Day activities

Due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the North Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will not host any public Memorial Day activities for 2020. This includes both the annual flag placement event (the week prior to Memorial Day) and the Memorial Day program.



Although there will not be a public program for this year, the staff will conduct a period of observation and reflection on Memorial Day. Those interested in viewing the event can do so through the cemetery’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NWLVC.la.gov/

The event will be available for viewing on May 30th at 11:00 a.m.



Family, friends, and veteran service organizations (VSOs) are encouraged to visit any time leading up to Memorial Day to place a flag on the grave of loved ones. The flag can remain until it becomes unsightly or damaged by weather at which time, it will be removed by cemetery staff per standard operating procedures.



In addition, friends, family members, and VSOs are being asked to recognize and honor a loved one by submitting a post to:



https://www.facebook.com/NWLVC.la.gov/ on May 30th.



In your post, be prepared to share if possible:



• The Veteran’s name, along with the your relationship to the veteran



•The year the veteran entered and left the military



• The branch of service the veteran served in



• A photo of the veteran



This year, the way America will honor the 1 million plus men and women who lost their lives in defending their country will look different, but their memory lives on and WE SHALL NEVER FORGET.





