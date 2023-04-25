Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center holds appreciation dinner for donors

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

As a small gesture of thanks to their loyal donors and the upcoming Give for Good Day, the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center held a crawfish boil on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“We are so grateful for the community support we have been given lately, including this wonderful donation from the Louisiana Seafood Board. We wanted to thank our loyal supporters. With Give For Good coming up on May 2nd, so many non-profits host events that day and the week of that we thought this would be a great time to prepare for that day by hosting a Louisiana Crawfish Boil,” said Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.

Donors enjoyed roughly 300 lbs of crawfish and 150 lbs of shrimp that was graciously donated by the Louisiana Seafood Board.

Give For Good is North Louisiana’s largest day of giving! Established in 2014 by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Give For Good has raised over $16 million for our community. The event empowers the entire community to get involved in causes they care about while building awareness and support for hard working local nonprofits. Give For Good provides a platform for all donors to transform our community for good!

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune