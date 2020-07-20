Northwest Louisiana hospitals actively managing COVID-19 and counting on the community’s help to reduce the spread



The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in northwest Louisiana has increased in recent weeks and we are deeply concerned. First, we want to assure our community that we are working together, through Region 7 and the Office of Public Health, to respond to this crisis. Our teams are rising to this challenge with incredible compassion and professionalism. Everything is being done to ensure the best possible coordination and care for our patients; however, we need your help.

While we are very grateful for the many thousands of cards, meals, and PPE that have been donated to our organizations since the start of the pandemic, today we need our community to demonstrate its resolve by taking action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent a significant surge in our hospitals.



Our communities have proven time and time again that we are resilient and come to the aid of our neighbors in time of need. Through hurricanes, floods, and other difficult times, you’ve proven that the citizens of northwest Louisiana are like no other – we’ve been there for one another before, and we are asking you to do it again.

It is proven that when people wear a face mask in public, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others, and practice frequent hand hygiene, it reduces the spread of the virus. We are writing this letter to implore the people of Caddo- Bossier and the surrounding parishes to do these three simple things to help us save lives.



During the initial Stay Home-Work Safe orders, we flattened the curve. While the reopening of the economy undeniably added challenges, working as a community together we can reduce the spread while getting back to work. COVID-19 is spreading quickly because too many people thought it was safe to go back to life as usual. We strongly believe the people of this community can, and should, get out to do the things they need to do to earn a living and support our economy. But to successfully do that, we need everyone to take all needed steps to limit their risk of exposure and help protect those around them. Masks, physical distancing and hand washing – these things work and can help get the virus back under control in our community.



Thank you for your support. We stand together to serve you and your family today, and always.



Dr. Steen Trawick

CEO / CMO

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System



Dr. G.E. Ghali

Chancellor

LSU Health Science Center Shreveport



Chuck Daigle

CEO

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport



Brandi Gaitan

Executive Director

Northwest Louisiana Medical Society



James K. Elrod

President & CEO Willis-Knighton Health System

