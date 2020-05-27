Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of some Mardi Gras events

Shreveport, LA – Captain of Captains for the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, Tracy Herrin, is encouraging local krewes to cancel Mardi Gras events due to the coronavirus. However, the Mardi Gras parades are still scheduled to roll in early 2021, if it is safe and responsible to do so.



“We are asking our local krewes to cancel festivities and grand bals that lead up to the 2021 Mardi Gras season because of the enormous lead time for planning and venue selection,” said Herrin. “However, no decision has been made yet to cancel the 2021 parades.”



Specific events impacted include the theme announcements, coronations, Midway to Mardi Gras parties, 12th Night Celebrations, and grand bals.



“The safety and well-being of the community, as well as krewe members is our top priority,” said Herrin. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation, consult with city officials and keep the public informed.”



The krewes will continue their community volunteer efforts and joint outreach programs throughout the year, she said.



The Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is comprised of 15 krewes, with each krewe captain representing the Captains Council, led by the Captain of Captains. Besides promoting Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana, the association’s purpose is to support, guide, and work together in a cooperative manner.

