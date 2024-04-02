Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners to host annual Spring Plant Sale

by Randy Brown
The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Red River Research Center, located at 262 Research Road, Bossier City off Highway 71-South, just past Parkway High School. Turn right at the Big Red Barn.

There will be a wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and fragrant herbs for sale. In addition, many varieties of native plants grown by Master Gardeners will also be available. Some of these include Hydrangea, Louisiana iris, Angel Trumpet, Pollinator Plants, Hanging Baskets, and Louisiana Super Plants. Local Master Gardeners will be available to help you select the best plants for your yard and garden, answer your gardening questions and provide advice. Our local horticulturist, Mark Wilson, will be available to answer any questions about plant identification, diagnosing plant problems, insects, diseases and weeds and how to control them. Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or containers.

Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318)408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com.

