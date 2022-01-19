Northwest Louisiana Medical Society Honors Phillip Rozeman, MD, for Distinguished Service

Phillip Rozeman, MD, a founding physician of Willis-Knighton Cardiology, is the recipient of the 59th annual Distinguished Service Award given by the Northwest Louisiana Medical Society. The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding contribution in medicine.



“Dr. Rozeman is a consummate physician leader and has devoted a great deal of his time and effort in improving the overall health of the community he serves,” said Brandi Gaitan, Northwest Louisiana Medical Society CEO.



“It is an honor to be recognized for distinguished service by a group of people who serve others every day of their lives,” Dr. Rozeman said. “I don’t think my service to others is even close to others on the list of the recipients over the years. I am humbled at being among those on a list that includes Ike Muslow, John McDonald, Stan Shelby, and so many more great physicians.”



In addition to being a founder and president of Willis-Knighton Cardiology and Minden Heart and Vascular Center, Dr. Rozeman is past Chief of Staff of Willis-Knighton and Minden Medical Center and previous president of the Shreveport Medical Society.



Dr. Rozeman is active in multiple areas of community service locally and statewide. He currently serves on the board of the Louisiana Committee of 100, Louisiana Association of Business, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, LSUS and Bossier Parish Community College Foundations, and the Magnolia K-12 Charter School.



He has been named Business Leader of the Year by both the Shreveport and Minden Chambers of Commerce, and is a member of the Northwest Louisiana Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. He received the John Miciotto Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the “Spirit of Martin Luther King Award” from the City of Shreveport.



He is past chairman of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Blueprint Louisiana, Alliance for Education, Education’s Next Horizon, and the Caddo-Shreveport Master Plan Advisory board.



Over the last 25 years, he has received the annual community service awards of the Northwest Louisiana and Acadiana United Way, LSUS, Shreveport Bar Association, March of Dimes, and the Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL)