NORTHWEST LOUISIANA VETERANS CEMETERY TO CONDUCT BURIAL HONORS FOR INDIGENT VETERANS

The staff of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will conduct burial honors for 13 indigent veterans on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) encourages the public, as well as members of all local veterans service organizations, to attend the burials to honor these veterans for their service.

“It is so important for the community to come together to honor these veterans who have no known family members,” said Secretary Strickland. “These men served our country with honor, and we want to bury them with the dignity that they deserve.”

The cemetery staff, in partnership with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office and LDVA veterans assistance counselors, worked to locate the families of these veterans, but none were found. Over the past two years, 31 indigent veterans were interred at LDVA’s five veterans cemeteries.

The 13 veterans being laid to rest are:

PVT Edward Eugene Arnold, Army

SFC Ernest Roy Dill, Army

PV1 Mark Vincent Fox, Navy

A1C Terrance Keith Hunt, Air Force

SGT Perry Jenkins Jr., Army

PFC Frances Marion Neely, Marines

SR Harvey Lee Ramsey, Navy

SR/PV1 Edward Troy Rash Jr., Navy/Army

SN James Edward Rountre, Navy

SP4 Phillip Gregory Vogelman, Army

SR Johnnie Ferrell Watkins, Navy

PV2 Charles Emmett Whittington II, Army

PFC Clifton Williams, Army

Seating under the committal shelter is limited. The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 7970 Mike Clark Road in Keithville. For more information about the service or the cemetery, call 318.925.0612 or email nlvc@la.gov.