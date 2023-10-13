NORTHWEST LOUISIANA VETERANS’ CEMETERY UPCOMING CALENDAR OF EVENTS FOR 2023

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery Foundation invites all veterans, family members, and interested parties to participate in the upcoming ceremonies for Veterans Day and the Holiday Season to honor those who served.

The Cemetery will be open to the public on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Flag placement on each grave site will be on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. Flag pick up after Veterans Day will be on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to distribute the flags and then return them after the weekend.

For the Holiday Season, Christmas wreaths will be placed on each grave site. The placement of wreaths will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. All veterans, family members, and interested parties are invited to attend. After a brief observance and prayer, all attendees can distribute the wreaths throughout the cemetery. Also, volunteers will be needed to pick up the wreaths after the holidays on Friday, January 5, 2023, at 1 p.m.

For more information regarding either the Flag Placement for Veterans Day or the Wreath Placement Ceremony for the Holiday season, contact Foundation President Lee Jeter at 318.925.0612 or Foundation Volunteer Coordinator Rich Brontoli at 318.393.6207.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Veterans Day

Flag Placement: Friday, November 3, 2023 @ 1 p.m.

Flag Pickup: Monday, November 13, 2023 @ 1 p.m.

Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 1 p.m. – Wreath Placement Ceremony

Wreath Pick Up: January 5, 2023 @ 1 p.m.

About the NLVC Foundation

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery is a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery in maintaining a beautiful resting place that honors all those that served. For more information about the NLVC Foundation, visit https://nwlvcfoundation.org/ .