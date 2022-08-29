Northwestern State announces 12-member 2022 N-Club Hall of Fame class

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – A national champion, a pair of NFL veterans and one of the Demons of Destiny highlight the Northwestern State N-Club Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The 12-member group will be inducted and honored at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 ahead of Northwestern State’s Homecoming game against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m.

Trecey Rew-Hoover, the 2011 NCAA Outdoor discus champion, leads the 10-member class of competitive inductees while, for the first time, the N-Club Pioneer Award will be given to a pair of former Northwestern State competitors.

Joining Rew-Hoover in the induction class are 2002 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year Roy Locks, seven-year NFL veteran and 2002 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualifier Craig Nall, All-American cornerback David Pittman, 2006 Southland Conference Basketball Tournament MVP Clifton Lee, three-time All-Southland Conference member and the conference’s former career 3-point record holder Kia Converse, softball standouts Erin Mancuso and Amanda Ortego, who combined for seven All-Southland Conference honors, five-time Southland Conference hurdles champion and NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship qualifier Brittany Littlejohn and 2002 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year O.J. King.

Trailblazers Louise “Do” Bonin and Melvin Howard will be honored with the N-Club Pioneer Award, which was first awarded to innovative strength and conditioning coach Al Miller in 2021.

The 12-person class was selected by a combination of voting by members of the N-Club, the association of former Northwestern State athletic letterwinners, and a committee comprising N-Club members and NSU administrators.

Enshrinement in the N-Club Hall of Fame is among the highest honors NSU bestows on its former competitors and staff. Those receiving N-Club Hall of Fame recognition are showcased in a digital N-Club display in Prather Coliseum.

Rew-Hoover was a three-time All-American as well as an Academic All-American who defeated competitors from Power Five schools like Arizona State and Tennessee with a throw of 192-4 to capture the 2011 national championship in the discus.

She added a second-team All-American honor that same year after finishing 15th nationally in the shot put. Her performance in the ring and in the classroom earned her the 2011 NCAA Division I Field Events Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Rew-Hoover was a two-time NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier who earned three All-American honors and was an eight-time Southland Conference individual even champion. Her national discus title was the first national title won by a Lady Demon track and field competitor.

Nall spent one season at Northwestern State but left his impact on two programs.

An LSU transfer, Nall threw for 2,361 yards in 10 games, a mark that was second in school single-season history at the time and remains sixth in that category.

He threw for 326 yards and led the Demons to a 27-24 win against bowl-bound TCU and helped push the Demons into the FCS Playoffs where it gave eventual national champion Montana its toughest postseason challenge.

Nall spent the spring throwing the javelin for the NSU track team and qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a throw of 227-11. A member of the Top 100 Demon Players of All-Time, Nall spent seven years in the NFL, mostly as Brett Favre’s backup in Green Bay and finished his career with a 123.8 passer rating and five touchdowns.

Pittman was a 2005 All-American cornerback and a third-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens the following spring.

A Gramercy native, Pittman spent one season with Baltimore and also saw time with New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Houston before playing for the Calgary Stampeders and the then-Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Pittman was named an All-American after recording 36 tackles (1.5 for loss), nine pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 2005 and was the lone FCS player to participate in the 2006 Senior Bowl.

A two-time, first-team All-Southland selection, Pittman’s 11 interceptions remain tied for ninth in NSU career history. A two-sport standout, Pittman was part of the 4×400 relay team that reached the 2003 NCAA Outdoor Championships and won the 2003 SLC Outdoor title with Pittman scoring points in the 100 meters, the 4×100 relay and the 4×400 relay.

Locks earned 2002 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year acclaim and All-American honors after recording 70 tackles (16.5 for loss) and 10 sacks for a defense that ranked in the top 10 nationally.

A defensive end, Locks started all 47 games in his Demon career, finishing with 224 career tackles, including 37.5 for loss, and helping the Demons make consecutive FCS Playoff appearances in 2001 and 2002.

A member of the Top 100 Demon Players of All-Time, Locks was a member of the 2001 and 2002 Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field championship teams as a shot putter.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Lee was a driving force behind the “Demons of Destiny,” who upset third-seeded Iowa in the 2006 NCAA Tournament on Jermaine Wallace’s buzzer-beating, 3-pointer.

Lee was the 2006 Southland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and helped the Demons collect regular-season wins at Mississippi State and Oklahoma State and against Oregon State in a neutral-site matchup.

A product of Northwood High School in Lena, Lee led the Demons in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.2) while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.

A National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District and All-Louisiana honoree, Lee finished his career as the school’s No. 11 all-time scorer with 1,391 points (now 15th) and seventh in career rebounds with 722 (now 9th).

Lee was chosen to the “Fab 50” from the modern era on the Demons All-Century Team during the 2012-13 basketball centennial celebration.

Converse established the Southland Conference’s career 3-point record, knocking down 218 career 3s en route to three All-Southland Conference honors, including two first-team nods.

A two-time All-Louisiana selection, Converse remains second on NSU’s career 3-point list and her 81 made 3s in the 1999-2000 season are still third in single-season history after standing as the school record for 16 years.

A two-time All-Southland Conference Tournament selection, Converse scored 13 points in the Lady Demons’ visit to Arkansas in the WNIT her sophomore season.

She finished her NSU career with averages of 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, helping the Lady Demons produce an 86-31 overall and 61-12 Southland Conference mark.

A power-hitting first baseman, Mancuso earned All-Southland Conference honors three times in her Lady Demon career, including a first-team honor in 2001, as well as first-team All-Louisiana honors in 2000 and 2001.

As a sophomore, Mancuso authored the top home run season in NSU softball history, blasting 18 home runs, which ranked fourth nationally, as well as established single-season records for RBIs (49, now fourth), runs (44, now fourth) and total bases (132, now second).

A career .308 hitter in a pitching-dominated era, Mancuso left NSU as the program record holder in career slugging percentage (.585), home runs (38) and RBIs (127) and was a three-time All-Southland Conference Tournament selection.

With Mancuso in the lineup, the Lady Demons went 147-90 overall and 78-27 in Southland play, winning a pair of conference regular-season titles in 1999 and 2000.

Ortego was teammates with Mancuso during the 2000 SLC title season, earning one of her three third-team All-Southland honors. A four-time all-conference honoree, Ortego helped lead the Lady Demons to two NCAA Tournaments under different coaches.

She set school career records for strikeouts (694) and innings pitched (687 2-3) that still stand nearly two decades after her playing career.

Ortego remains second in school history in wins (59) and career shutouts (19) – trailing fellow N-Club Hall of Famers Kellie Shotwell and Nancy Percle in those categories.

Ortego earned the 2002 Southland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player honor, pitching the Lady Demons to the tournament title as part of a 54 1-3-inning scoreless streak that extended into the NCAA Tournament against LSU.

Like Ortego, Littlejohn established a long-standing school record during at NSU career that saw her win five of a possible six Southland Conference hurdles titles in her final three seasons.

Littlejohn’s wind-aided 13.13 mark in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2003 NCAA Mideast Regional not only advanced her to a second straight NCAA Outdoor Championship, it set a school record.

A two-time NCAA Outdoor qualifier, Littlejohn owned the 60-meter hurdles at the Southland Indoor Championships, winning three straight tiles from 2001-03 while adding 100-meter outdoor titles in 2002 and 2003.

A junior college transfer, King earned superlative honors from the Southland Conference in each of his two years in a Demon uniform – collecting Newcomer of the Year acclaim in 2001 and the Pitcher of the Year award in 2002.

A right-hander from Oklahoma, King established the school single-game strikeout record, fanning 15 Lamar batters on March 15, 2002.

A workhorse whose 106 innings pitched in 2002 remain seventh in school single-season history, King helped pitch the Demons to consecutive regular-season Southland titles and an overall 81-34 mark in his two-year career.

Cincinnati drafted King in the eighth round of the 2002 MLB First-Year Player Draft after he was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection.

Both N-Club Pioneer Award recipients opened doors for generations of NSU student-athletes who followed.

Bonin was part of the group of 13 student-athletes who in 1975 received Louisiana’s first athletic scholarships for women.

Following her time at Northwestern State, Bonin coached high school basketball at Dodson and Leesville before becoming a coach and Senior Woman Administrator at Nicholls.

Howard, a New Orleans native, was the first Black Demon football player, a split end who played the 1968 season at Northwestern State before returning to his hometown to take a job.

Howard eventually joined the New Orleans Police Department, working undercover on three occasions before rising to the rank of captain, a position he now holds with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department.

— Featured graphic by Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Sports Information