NORWELA COUNCIL TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL CELEBRITY WAITER DINNER AND HONOR GRIGGS, RASBERRY, AND TRAWICK WITH DISTINGUISHED CITIZENS AWARDS

The Norwela Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Second Annual Celebrity Waiter

Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino. Doors open at 5:45

pm for social hour. The annual event raises awareness and support for the Norwela Council Scouting programs

with local “celebrities” creating a fun experience for guests throughout the night. The night will culminate with the

Norwela Council honoring Roy Griggs, W.C. “Bubba” Rasberry, Jr., and Dr. Steen Trawick, Jr., SFHM with

Distinguished Citizens Awards for their dedication, leadership, and service to the community.



Griggs, Rasberry, and Trawick are known throughout Northwest Louisiana for their civic involvement and

charitable works. Their involvement and support of local Scouting goes back decades. All three have been

recognized on the local, regional, and national levels for their work in delivering Scouting to youth across

Northwest Louisiana. “We’re very excited to honor Mr. Griggs, Mr. Rasberry, and Dr. Trawick, as well as share what

Scouting does in and for our community.” said Bobby Matthews, President of the Norwela Council. “This will be a

great event honoring some great citizen leaders. We’re looking forward to a great turnout to show support of our

program and how we positively impact young people and their families.”



In addition to honoring these civic leaders for their leadership and service, the event’s “celebrity” waiters create a

fun atmosphere for the guests. Current celebrity waiters include Tari Bradford, Dianne Clark, Stacy Brown, Grace

Anne Blake, Dr. Jayda Spillers, Trey and Sarah Giglio, Logan Lewis, Ryan Williams, Katy Larsen, Doug Warner,

William Bradford, Jr., Dr. David Lewis, Mario and Megan Chavez, Jay Whately, Henry Burns, Chief Clarence Reese,

Susan and Patrick Kirton, Bob Thames, Adam Johnston, Krystal “Chica” Montez, Lee Holmes, Bobby Matthews, and

Paul Savage. The list of celebrity waiters continues to grow as it gets closer to the event.



“Last year’s dinner was a tremendous success, and everyone there had a great time and a lot of fun. We’re

working on expanding a great list of celebrity waiters from last year, putting together another great program and

dinner.” said Jeff Brasher, Scout Executive/CEO of the Norwela Council. “We’re looking forward to a great turnout

and show of support from the community for our honorees and Scouting.”



The event is led with the support of many prominent civic and business leaders serving on the Dinner Steering

Committee including Tim Quinn, Sandy Cimino, Walt Gaskins, Crystal Ross, Lee Holmes, Paul Savage, John David

Person, Nikki Stork, and Bobby Matthews. Michael Woods will also be serving as emcee at the dinner.

Tickets are $125.00 each or $225.00 per couple. Table sponsorships are $1,000.00. Corporate sponsorships are

also available. To purchase tickets to the dinner go to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/norwela-

council-2nd-annual-celebrity-waiter-dinner-tickets-796311488097?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more information about

the Celebrity Waiter Dinner or the Boy Scouts of America, contact Tom Wiuff at Thomas.wiuff@scouting.org or Jeff

Brasher at jeffery.brasher@scouting.org or call 318-868-2774.