NOTHING BUNDT CAKES AND REESE’S PIECES TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN-THEMED POP-UP FLAVOR

Bundtlet Full O’ REESE’S PIECES is Nothing Bundt Cakes’ fan-favorite Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake topped with mini REESE’S PIECES and filled with even more candies, creating the perfect

Halloween season indulgence.

“We created this sweet partnership to delight our guests by combining two favorite treats in one this Halloween season,” said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“Our Bundtlet Full O’ REESE’S PIECES combines the irresistible taste of our Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake with America’s favorite Halloween candy.”

Bundtlet Full O’ REESE’S PIECES is only available in Bundtlet size. This exclusive flavor marks the brand’s third pop-up, following the launch of Churro Dulce de Leche in September and an OREO® Cookies

& Cream pop-up in August.

“Our new pop-up flavors are bringing so much joy to Nothing Bundt Cakes guests by offering a fun twist on our signature cakes,” said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“From special celebrations to simply indulging in a ‘just because’ moment, Nothing Bundt Cakes is always seeking ways to bring more joy to any occasion.”

To find the nearest Cakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit

www.nothingbundtcakes.com.