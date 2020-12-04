Notice of Town Hall Meeting

Bossier Parish School Board will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting to discuss the implementation of the new Bossier Parish Employer Group Waiver Program (EGWP).



Who should attend: Bossier Parish School Board retirees who are on Medicare A &/or B, and anyone else that is interested in learning more about the implementation process for this new pharmacy benefit for retirees



When: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 4:30 P.M.



Where: Bossier Instruction Center (BIC) in the auditorium



Topics that are expected to be covered include a benefit overview, what notifications to expect, the new insurance card that will be issued, drug list information, clinical programs and the transition process. A time is also planned to answer questions and provide support to the retirees that are in attendance.