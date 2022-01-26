NSU, NLTCC renew credit transfer agreement

Northwestern State University and Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

renewed a memorandum of understanding that provides seamless credit transfers for

students who complete courses at NLTCC and wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree at

NSU. The understanding saves students time and money by recognizing course credits

in English, math, physical science, speech, and psychology. From left are Earl W.

Meador, J.D., chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, and NSU

President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not shown are Dr. Jayda Spillers, vice chancellor of

Academic Affairs at NLTCC, and Dr. Greg Handel, NSU’s provost and vice president for

Academic Affairs. The goal of the agreement is to reduce duplication of instruction and

minimize student financial obligations. Information on NLTCC is available at

https://www.nltcc.edu/