NSU, NLTCC renew credit transfer agreement

Northwestern State University and Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College
renewed a memorandum of understanding that provides seamless credit transfers for
students who complete courses at NLTCC and wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree at
NSU. The understanding saves students time and money by recognizing course credits
in English, math, physical science, speech, and psychology. From left are Earl W.
Meador, J.D., chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, and NSU
President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not shown are Dr. Jayda Spillers, vice chancellor of
Academic Affairs at NLTCC, and Dr. Greg Handel, NSU’s provost and vice president for
Academic Affairs. The goal of the agreement is to reduce duplication of instruction and
minimize student financial obligations. Information on NLTCC is available at
https://www.nltcc.edu/
