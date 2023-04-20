NSU receives 10 trash receptacles through KLB grant

Northwestern State University was selected as one of the 98 recipients of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. NSU has installed 10 trash receptacles around campus in high traffic and high pedestrian areas.

Through the 2023 trash receptacle grant program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful distributed 879 receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 Louisiana parishes.

As part of the requirements of this grant, NSU will perform a post installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.

“Litter is hurting our quality of life in Natchitoches,” said Steve Gruesbeck, NSU’s director of Service-Learning. “With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful.”

“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56 percent in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” says Susan Russell, KLB executive director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to Northwestern State University for being selected as a 2023 grant recipient.”

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and seven University Affiliates. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful and grant opportunities, visit

www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.