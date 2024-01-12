NSU will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday due to expected weather conditions

All Northwestern State University campuses will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 16 due to expected winter conditions. Administrators will make a decision on Wednesday regarding classes for the remainder of the week.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday and Wednesday when there are possible power outages and dangerous driving conditions throughout the region,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. “We encourage everyone to monitor their local weather conditions and use whatever precautions are necessary during the hard freeze that is expected in the coming days.”

All essential employees will report as usual.

NSU is already planning a closure on Monday Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Updates will be posted on NSU’s website, www.nsula.edu, as well as the university’s social media channels.