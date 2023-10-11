NSU Wind Symphony looking for children’s voices for concert

“The NSU Wind Symphony will present a multimedia concert on Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall,” said Dr. Anthony Pursell, director of Bands. “One of the works on the concert will honor the children and educators who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. The work includes a short poem that will be audibly played during the performance by the Wind Symphony along with a family-provided photo of the children involved and for the six teachers as well. We would like to record voices of children, ideally ages 6-9, to narrate the poetry to bring the listeners of our concert closer to those involved in the tragedy that day. Students do not need to be present at the concert, however, they will be recognized for their contribution, pending parental approval.”

The recording will take place the week of Oct. 16. Children can participate either virtually or in person from 3-6 p.m.