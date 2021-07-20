Nurses, Bossier City Paramedic Save Young Boy from Drowning

Bossier City, LA – On June 30, 2021 at 7:08 p.m., the Bossier City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported drowning that occurred at a Sunday school party at a residence on Laurel Oaks. Three-year-old Easton was found in the pool, unconscious. But before the ambulance arrived, two nurses and a Bossier City Fire Department paramedic were already acting to save the little boy’s life. The three medical professionals were attending the party. Working together, Nurse Practitioner Sarah Estess, Registered Nurse Lisa Keyes, and paramedic Joshua Ashby provided high quality CPR.



Little Easton’s life was saved.



While it is just part of their job, as one of Ashby’s supervisors says, it is worth taking note when it is done. Bossier City Fire Department EMS Supervisor, Jimmie McGee says, “It is hard to imagine that the outcome would have been as positive without their actions.”



This afternoon, at the Bossier City Council meeting, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Council members, and Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone recognized the trio for their life saving actions. Chief Zagone presented them with the Bossier City Fire Department’s Life Saving Award. Mayor Chandler presented his challenge coin to each of them and to Easton.