NWLA Family Justice Center Launches a “Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence” Public Service (PSA Campaign)

Bossier Parish, Louisiana, October 26, 2020 — The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center (NWLA FJC) kicked off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a Public Service Announcement (PSA) Campaign with digital billboards, TV/radio video productions, and a social/mass media campaign designed to raise awareness, and send a clear message to victims and survivors of Domestic Violence to “Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence”.



Bossier/Webster District Attorney, J. Schuyler Marvin, and 2020 Executive Committee Chairman of the NWLA FJC said, “The Public Service Campaign was launched to encourage the public to take a stand against domestic violence. He reiterated that domestic violence is a heterosexual and same-sex relationships issue.



Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the Family Justice Center, when asked about COVID-19, said, “Unfortunately it is sad, but domestic violence was a severe problem before COVID-19, and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions will not end domestic abuse, and to a larger degree, it has exacerbated the problem.” Therefore, the FJC must continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence and their children despite the challenges arising from the pandemic restrictions.



Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said, “I am thankful that we have set aside the month of October to honor our survivors and to shine a spotlight on family safety. Our pledge today, and always, is to remain steadfast and vigilant in our battle against domestic violence.”



Marvin said, “The NWLA FJC Board of Directors are very thankful for KTBS TV 3 (the local ABC affiliate), which has produced and is running a series of segments throughout October aimed to heightening the awareness of domestic violence; and KHAM Radio Station, Mobile Communications Service and MCS Ad Agency for filming and producing a series of Radio/TV PSAs for national and international airing; and the individuals, businesses and organizations which made it possible for the FJC to conduct a raffle on October 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence and survivors.”



Items included in the raffle are:

2020 Polaris Ranger 150 Youth Model – LA Power Sports, Value $5,900

VISA Gift Card – Friends of the FJC, Value $1000

Residential Carpet Cleaning – Red River Sanitors, Value $500

Jewelry from Sid Potts, Inc.

A one-night stay with dinner for two at Margaritaville Casino, valued at $300.



Bowen said, “Tickets can be purchased at www.nwlafamilyjusticecenter.org or 318.584.7171. Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $125.”



Marvin concluded by saying, “If you or someone you know is being abused, please call Mrs. Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the NWLA FJC at (318) 584-7171, or visit www.nwlafamilyjusticecenter.org.”