NWLA Family Justice Center welcomes Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser

The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center (NWLA FJC) welcomed Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser on Wednesday, April 14. Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the Family Justice Center, gave Nungesser a tour of the NWLA FJC and spoke about both the honor and the importance of having state and local support. “We fell so privileged that Lt. Gov. Nungesser came in today to tour our center and speak with us. We’re privileged when any state or local official comes to visit. The more they know we are here, the more the community will know we are here,” said Bowen.



While touring the NWLA FJC, Nungesser spoke about how important the center is to community members who need it the most. “We know the increase in the need for this facility is going to continue to go up. As people run out of money, maybe not going back to work, it just adds to the need. As we go forward, it was important for me to be here. We’ve supported the Justice Center for the past couple of years,” Nungesser said. “We want to ask the community to continue to support the Justice Center. It’s not a big fancy building, but it’s something that is so needed. And really, it is the only hope some of these people have,” he added.



In late 2007, the 26th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with community collaborators, submitted a formal request to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement (LCLE) to establish the Family Justice Center. Willis Knighton Health Systems donated the office space for the NWLA FJ. And, with continuing workshops, meetings and community partnerships, the idea became a reality. Assistance from other family justice centers helped develop the structure for the operation. And in early 2016, a grant through the Victims of Crime Act provided the funding that allowed the NWLA Family Justice Center to open its doors.



The center is located at 1513 Doctors Drive in Bossier City and is a collaboration with public and private agencies. NWLA FJC serves nine parishes in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Sabine and Red River. Their normal office number is: (318) 584-7171. And, the after-hours hotline number is: (318) 226-5015. Their website is: https://nwlafamilyjusticecenter.org/.