NWLA People of Courage luncheon to benefit domestic violence victims Oct. 3

The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center (NWLA FJC) will host its annual People of Courage Benefit Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

District Attorney J. Schuyler Marvin states that funds raised at this event will allow the Family Justice Center to continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence in nine (9) northwest Louisiana parishes, serving over 520,000 residents.

The keynote speaker and the 2019 “Person of Courage” is Mrs. Michelle W. Ghetti, Deputy Solicitor General with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office. She represents the State of Louisiana in cases on appeal before the Louisiana Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court. Mrs. Ghetti has served as a law professor at Southern University Law for the last 28 years. She has also taught at Georgetown University Law School, American University Law School and in London. Prior to joining academia, she was an attorney with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer and Feld, an international law firm located in Dallas, TX.

Combining her personal domestic abuse experience and educational credentials, she speaks frequently at judicial, legislative, and other legal CLE’s and to various citizen organizations; and is actively involved with the training of law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, and victim’s advocates regarding domestic violence.

Mrs. Ghetti will be introduced at the luncheon by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the NWLA Family Justice Center at (318) 595-7139, Amanda Swanner, Assistant Executive Director, at (318) 584-7171.

This event is being held in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlighting services and programs available to victims of domestic violence.