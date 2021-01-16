Obituary – Wanda Stewart

Wanda Stewart was born in Minden to George and Louise Smith. Sadly Wanda passed on January 14, 2021 in Bossier City, LA, at the age of 92. Following Wanda’s wishes services will be held in Atlanta, GA at a future date.



Wanda was known as a strong person that touched many people. Her caring spirit took care of everyone around her. Whoever she met became her instant friend and she did everything she could to take care of her friends. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, but most of all reading her Bible.



Preceding Wanda in death are her husband, Luther Stewart; parents, George and Louise Smith; brothers, George and Alvin Smith; sister, Nell Strickland; and nephew, Jim Strickland. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Wanda and Luther had no children of their own, so she loved her nieces, nephews, and friend’s children as her own. Her kind loving spirit will continue through them.