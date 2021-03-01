Ochsner Health System holds virtual briefing on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

On Monday afternoon, Ochsner Health System hosted a virtual media briefing to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.



Ochsner Health System professionals say they will continue with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations as they receive them; and as they wait on the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine shipment for distribution.



“If we do get J&J allocation, we will obviously add it quickly to the schedule of new locations to administer,” Ochsner’s System Centers of Excellence and Service Lines CEO Dawn Pevey said.



If a shipment of the J&J vaccine is received Wednesday, vaccinations could start as soon as the next day. But that start date is not confirmed.



Ochsner’s System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Dr. Sandra Kemmerly says it’s important to remember that all the vaccines are safe, extremely effective and they prevent death from COVID.



The rollout of the new J&J vaccine doesn’t change how to make an appointment at Ochsner.



To sign up to get your vaccine, you can call 844-888-2772 or go to your Ochsner web portal at www.my.Ochsner.org.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday February 27, issued an emergency authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by J&J, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the United States and the first that requires only one dose.



On Sunday February 28, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — an expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccination policy — urged the CDC to recommend use of the vaccine.



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky later signed off on the recommendation, paving the way for the vaccine to be deployed.