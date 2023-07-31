Ochsner LSU Health Announces CFO for North Louisiana

Following a nationwide search, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has named John Shaughnessy as Chief Financial Officer for the North Louisiana region. A certified public accountant with more than a decade of experience in healthcare, Shaughnessy will oversee the organization’s accounting, financial planning and analysis.

From 2017 to 2023, Shaughnessy served as the Chief Financial Officer for Christus Health in Alexandria, La. He led the financial and operational performance of three acute care facilities, a nursing home, the ambulatory surgery center and outpatient clinics. He was also responsible for the oversight of the system’s public-private partnership and developed strategies that led to significant cost savings, improved operational efficiency and increased revenue streams.

“We are delighted to welcome John Shaughnessy to our executive team as CFO,” said Chuck Daigle, Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Health Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and North Louisiana. “His proven track record of delivering outstanding financial performance and driving company sustainability aligns perfectly with our organization’s values and objectives. With John leading our financial strategy, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on new opportunities and elevate Ochsner LSU Health to new heights.”

Prior to relocating to Louisiana, Shaughnessy worked in finance at McLeod Health and Clarendon Health System, both located in South Carolina. “I am honored and excited to join the Ochsner LSU Health team,” said Shaughnessy. “This company has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation and I look forward to working collaboratively with the entire team to build on its impressive success.”

Shaughnessy earned bachelor’s degrees in both accounting and finance from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA. He is married to Becki Shaughnessy and together they have 2 children.