Ochsner LSU Health Announces Upcoming CEO Transition

Ochsner LSU Health announced Charles D. “Chuck” Daigle will be transitioning from his role as Chief Executive Officer once Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport determine a new health system leader. The move is a result of Chuck Daigle’s decision to relocate for personal reasons to Baton Rouge, La., where he will assume a leadership position with Ochsner Health.

“In the first three years as Ochsner LSU Health, we have made tremendous progress in access to care and expansion of services, dramatic facility improvements, quality, technology, telehealth and more. These are meaningful improvements that save and change lives, and I could not be more proud of this partnership and our team. After spending the last 14 years in Shreveport, I have decided to move back to my hometown of Baton Rouge for personal and family reasons. I care deeply for the communities of North Louisiana and will remain CEO of Ochsner LSU Health while our partners collaborate to fill the position, and I am very fortunate to be able to continue leading efforts to create a healthier state in my new role,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health System – North Louisiana.

Since becoming Ochsner LSU Health on October 1, 2018, the system has expanded with multiple new clinic locations and a new hospital, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport, La., for women’s and children’s inpatient services that also includes an ambulatory surgery center, comprehensive diagnostic and imaging center and several new clinics on its campus. More than 800 employees and 280 physicians have been added to the system, extensive capital improvements of more than $200 million have been invested in current and new facilities, and an advanced electronic medical record system has been implemented along with several innovative telehealth programs helping people access high-quality healthcare when and where they need it. Ochsner LSU Health has also led North Louisiana through the COVID-19 pandemic with extensive community testing, expansion of critical care services to accommodate a surge in hospitalized patients and multiple vaccination locations since vaccines were approved in December 2020.

“Under Chuck Daigle’s leadership, we have watched these hospitals transform into an innovative health system. The investments and improvements made equate to better and faster care for more patients, while expanding medical education by accommodating more students and residents with an even better learning experience. Chuck has built a strong leadership team who we collaborate with every day, and we remain committed to the continued progress for healthcare and for medical education in North Louisiana as we work together to determine his successor,” said Dr. David Lewis, Interim Chancellor, LSU Health Shreveport.

Aligned with his move to Baton Rouge, La., Chuck Daigle is assuming the role of Regional CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, and will have operational responsibility for hospitals, health centers and urgent cares across Greater Baton Rouge, Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles, as well as administrative responsibility for partner relationships including Louisiana Women’s Healthcare.