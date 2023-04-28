Ochsner LSU Health Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of its St. Mary Medical Center

On April 27, Ochsner LSU Health celebrated three years of high-quality care at its St. Mary Medical Center. In March of 2020, leaders at Ochsner LSU Health received a call from Governor John Bel Edwards to create more COVID-19 inpatient capacity in North Louisiana. In a matter of weeks, Ochsner LSU Health carried out extensive facility upgrades and rapidly moved Women’s and Children’s inpatient services to St. Mary Medical Center – formerly Christus Schumpert Hospital – in order to meet this request and make more space at its Academic Medical Center on Kings Hwy.

Since that time, Ochsner LSU Health – St. Mary Medical Center has seen tremendous growth. The hospital campus at 1 St. Mary Place in Shreveport is now home to state-of-the-art facilities, including the Women’s & Children’s Center, OB/GYN Specialists, the Neurology and Neurosurgery Centers, the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute and the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center. The facility has been recognized for outstanding patient experience with a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey, was named a Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group and is designated as a Birth Ready+ facility by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

Riley Waddell, the CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, said the hospital has come a long way in a short time, and that the positive progress is due to its stellar staff.

“We’re so happy to celebrate our third anniversary at St. Mary’s. We’ve come so far in the past three years with new operating rooms, a new post-partum floor, new specialty clinics and we continue to grow every day,” Waddell said. “It’s such an exciting time to be a part of the St. Mary’s family. We all take care of each other, and that’s what makes it so special here. Our focus is always on our patients and what we can do to make them healthier, happier and give them the best possible experience.”

Additional highlights from the first three years at St. Mary Medical Center include:

Delivering 6,200 babies

The addition of a modern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

Opening several new clinics, including Interventional Pain Management, Dermatology and Facial Plastics, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Adolescent Psychiatry, Cardiology and Gastroenterology

The construction of two new Operating Rooms, bringing the total number of ORs to 8

Adding a new Postpartum unit with 25 beds and a nursery

A vibrant Outpatient Imaging Center, including recent investments in mammography and fluoroscopy equipment

Team members at St. Mary Medical Center celebrated the occasion with a birthday party. To learn more about Ochsner LSU Health – St. Mary Medical Center, visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org/smmc.