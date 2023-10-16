Ochsner LSU Health hosts free event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will host its annual VIPink event on Saturday, October 21. This lunch and learn, which is free and open to the public, aims to educate women on the risks of breast cancer, treatment options and the importance of early screenings and annual mammograms. The event will be held at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Community Center at 911 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 4,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Louisiana this year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, and there is a one in eight chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The key to accurate diagnosis and effective treatment is regular screenings, including annual mammograms for women over the age of 40.

At VIPink, Dr. Nayanatara Swamy will speak about breast cancer, prevention options and updates on the latest treatments. Dr. Swamy is a radiologist practicing at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center and specializes in breast imaging. Her medical interests include increasing awareness and improving access to mammography and breast imaging, as well as resident and medical student education. In addition to guest speaker Dr. Swamy, several community organizations will be at the event to offer resources, door prizes and goody bags for guests.

VIPink Lunch & Learn

Saturday, October 21 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center Community Center

Women’s and Children’s Entrance, 911 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101

Registration and lunch served at 11 a.m. Program begins at 11:30 a.m.

To register for VIPink, visit this link or email Bonnie Hughes at bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.edu. To schedule a mammogram at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, call 318-626-1540 or visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/mammogram to learn more.