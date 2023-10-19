Ochsner LSU Health Neurosurgeon first in Louisiana to perform brain surgery with Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation Platform

Jamie Toms, MD, a neurosurgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
became the first doctor in Louisiana to use the Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation
Platform on a brain surgery patient. Dr. Toms performed deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery
on a female patient in her early 70s at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical
Center. The patient was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and tremors that made tasks like
feeding herself difficult.
During the procedure, Dr. Toms made two small holes in the patient’s skull. Electrodes, better
known as leads, were inserted into the brain to target the areas causing the tremors. An MRI
helps doctors pinpoint those areas of the brain.
“What we are doing is placing a small wire that’s about the size of a coffee straw into
something that is the size of an English pea, without looking at it,” said Dr. Jamie Toms, Ochsner
LSU Health Shreveport Neurosurgeon. “What the surgical robot allows us to do, is to do that
more precisely.”
By programming the robot with the patient’s MRI, it can determine the precise spot for the
leads. During the procedure, the robot holds a cannula (thin tube) in the exact location while
the doctor inserts the leads. The wires attach to a pacemaker-type device (neurostimulator)
implanted (neurostimulator) in the patient’s chest that will constantly stimulate that portion of
the brain to reduce or eliminate tremors.
Prior to having the Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation Platform, patients would undergo
an earlier procedure to develop a special helmet-type device worn during surgery. Holes in the
device would indicate where the leads needed to be inserted into the brain. The robotic system
is more accurate and requires less preparation time for doctors.
“This machine is extremely precise,” said Dr. Toms. “I can place the leads and be assured they
are in the right place. The more precise I can place these within someone’s brain, the more
successful the outcome will be for the patient.”
Dr. Toms said they are giving the patient’s brain time to recover after the surgery before
turning on the neurostimulator device. During testing, he said the device helped to stop her
tremor and reduced the effects of her Parkinson’s disease.
Patients who might benefit from this procedure with the help of the robotic system are those
with movement disorders, like Parkinson’s disease, dystonia or essential tremor.
Dr. Jamie Toms sees patients at Ochsner LSU Health – Viking Drive. The multi-specialty center is
located at 4481 Viking Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana, 71111.