Ochsner LSU Health Neurosurgeon first in Louisiana to perform brain surgery with Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation Platform

Jamie Toms, MD, a neurosurgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

became the first doctor in Louisiana to use the Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation

Platform on a brain surgery patient. Dr. Toms performed deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery

on a female patient in her early 70s at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical

Center. The patient was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and tremors that made tasks like

feeding herself difficult.



During the procedure, Dr. Toms made two small holes in the patient’s skull. Electrodes, better

known as leads, were inserted into the brain to target the areas causing the tremors. An MRI

helps doctors pinpoint those areas of the brain.



“What we are doing is placing a small wire that’s about the size of a coffee straw into

something that is the size of an English pea, without looking at it,” said Dr. Jamie Toms, Ochsner

LSU Health Shreveport Neurosurgeon. “What the surgical robot allows us to do, is to do that

more precisely.”



By programming the robot with the patient’s MRI, it can determine the precise spot for the

leads. During the procedure, the robot holds a cannula (thin tube) in the exact location while

the doctor inserts the leads. The wires attach to a pacemaker-type device (neurostimulator)

implanted (neurostimulator) in the patient’s chest that will constantly stimulate that portion of

the brain to reduce or eliminate tremors.



Prior to having the Globus ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation Platform, patients would undergo

an earlier procedure to develop a special helmet-type device worn during surgery. Holes in the

device would indicate where the leads needed to be inserted into the brain. The robotic system

is more accurate and requires less preparation time for doctors.



“This machine is extremely precise,” said Dr. Toms. “I can place the leads and be assured they

are in the right place. The more precise I can place these within someone’s brain, the more

successful the outcome will be for the patient.”



Dr. Toms said they are giving the patient’s brain time to recover after the surgery before

turning on the neurostimulator device. During testing, he said the device helped to stop her

tremor and reduced the effects of her Parkinson’s disease.



Patients who might benefit from this procedure with the help of the robotic system are those

with movement disorders, like Parkinson’s disease, dystonia or essential tremor.



Dr. Jamie Toms sees patients at Ochsner LSU Health – Viking Drive. The multi-specialty center is

located at 4481 Viking Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana, 71111.